Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Stock Rating Lowered by Pareto Securities

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) was downgraded by Pareto Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gjensidige Forsikring ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of GJNSY remained flat at $$24.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 90 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.67. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 12-month low of $20.89 and a 12-month high of $26.95.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, Pension, and Retail Bank. The General Insurance Private segment offers insurances related to motor, property, accident and health, and leisure.

