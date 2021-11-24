GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GSK. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

GSK stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.59. The stock had a trading volume of 151,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,762,120. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.31 and a 200 day moving average of $40.12. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1-year low of $33.53 and a 1-year high of $43.61.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,525,505 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,289,000 after purchasing an additional 316,927 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $389,000. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

