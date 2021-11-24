GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) Insider Acquires £50,014.30 in Stock

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) insider Hal Barron acquired 2,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,065 ($26.98) per share, for a total transaction of £50,014.30 ($65,344.00).

Shares of GSK traded up GBX 1.54 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,534.94 ($20.05). 4,736,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,321,026. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,604.40 ($20.96). The firm has a market capitalization of £77.23 billion and a PE ratio of 17.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,460.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,431.64.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.94%.

GSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,580 ($20.64) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,574.47 ($20.57).

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.