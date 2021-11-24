GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Purchased by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,675 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,672 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $7,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.5% in the second quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,297,109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,651,000 after purchasing an additional 31,339 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 70.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 78,586 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 32,568 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 1,585.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 54,867 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 51,612 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,220,980 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,260,000 after purchasing an additional 87,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.4% in the second quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 210,570 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GSK traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.54. 31,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,762,120. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.12. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $33.53 and a twelve month high of $43.61. The stock has a market cap of $111.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.95.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 13.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.5234 dividend. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 87.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

