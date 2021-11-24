Glencore (LON:GLEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Glencore (LON:GLEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 415 ($5.42) target price on the natural resources company’s stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.62) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.75) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glencore presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 425.71 ($5.56).

Get Glencore alerts:

LON GLEN opened at GBX 374.60 ($4.89) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 357.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 554.97. The stock has a market cap of £49.63 billion and a PE ratio of 33.47. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of GBX 208.50 ($2.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 420.03 ($5.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.