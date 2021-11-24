Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.19

Shares of Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.19 and traded as high as $10.06. Glencore shares last traded at $10.04, with a volume of 389,372 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on GLNCY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glencore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.19.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Glencore’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.52%.

About Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

