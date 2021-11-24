Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Up 9.8%

Shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) shot up 9.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $57.92 and last traded at $57.85. 21,237 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,298,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.69.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GLBE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Global-e Online from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Global-e Online in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Global-e Online from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.13.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.84.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. Global-e Online had a positive return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 22.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,955,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,703,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $639,000. Finally, Spruce House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,843,000. Institutional investors own 29.01% of the company’s stock.

About Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.