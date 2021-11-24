Global Ship Lease, Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $8.20 Per Share (NYSE:GSL)

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Global Ship Lease in a research note issued on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of $8.20 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.02. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $138.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.04 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 21.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Global Ship Lease from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Shares of NYSE GSL opened at $23.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.50 and a 200 day moving average of $20.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.85. Global Ship Lease has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $26.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the third quarter worth $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the third quarter worth $46,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 19.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,224 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 13.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,312 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

