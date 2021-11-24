Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:KROP) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:KROP) shot up 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.15 and last traded at $21.00. 11,522 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 149% from the average session volume of 4,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.94.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.14.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:KROP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 4.48% of Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

