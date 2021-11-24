GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) 24 Hour Volume Tops $338.00

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. Over the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for $0.0415 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $744,730.74 and approximately $338.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,665.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,208.96 or 0.07427719 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.22 or 0.00365687 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $590.10 or 0.01041374 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 38% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00013503 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.68 or 0.00084138 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.39 or 0.00429525 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $252.51 or 0.00445622 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005864 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

