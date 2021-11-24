GNY Price Hits $0.36 (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. One GNY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000636 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GNY has a market cap of $69.53 million and approximately $54,903.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GNY has traded 17.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GNY alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00044448 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00008988 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.58 or 0.00243731 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.94 or 0.00087829 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About GNY

GNY (GNY) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO . GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io . GNY’s official website is www.gny.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

Buying and Selling GNY

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.