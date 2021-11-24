Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Acquires 6,665 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,036 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $6,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in AMETEK by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,745,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,926 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in AMETEK by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,549,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,292,000 after acquiring an additional 654,530 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in AMETEK by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,459,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,808,000 after acquiring an additional 573,990 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AMETEK by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,351,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $714,417,000 after acquiring an additional 486,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 162.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 733,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,966,000 after acquiring an additional 453,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $143.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.37 and its 200-day moving average is $134.20. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.96 and a 1 year high of $143.47.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 20.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.75.

In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 22,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $3,148,099.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 69,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total value of $9,736,820.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,262 shares of company stock worth $22,511,846 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

