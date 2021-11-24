Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Buys 4,529 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,273 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 189.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in shares of Intel by 270.4% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.52.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $49.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $45.24 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.09.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

