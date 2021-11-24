Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $59,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $240.40 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $185.54 and a 52-week high of $243.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $233.15 and a 200-day moving average of $227.28.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

