Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $3.32 Million Stock Holdings in Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in shares of Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL owned approximately 0.46% of Renalytix AI worth $3,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Renalytix AI in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Renalytix AI by 203.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Renalytix AI in the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Renalytix AI by 278.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Renalytix AI in the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Guggenheim started coverage on Renalytix AI in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of RNLX stock opened at $18.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $677.16 million, a P/E ratio of -44.60 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.51. Renalytix AI plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.68 and a fifty-two week high of $35.71.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Renalytix AI plc will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Renalytix AI Profile

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

