Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Purchases New Position in Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,819,170 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,760,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL owned approximately 15.15% of Tenax Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TENX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 58.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,301 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 19,302 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 100.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 356,347 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 178,455 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Tenax Therapeutics by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,671 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 17,647 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tenax Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:TENX opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $3.68. The company has a market cap of $31.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.72.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts predict that Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenax Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.