Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 12,557 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 289,217 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,557 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Bank increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 23,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 32,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.13.

Shares of T opened at $24.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.79 billion, a PE ratio of 206.35, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.96 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

