Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 1,583 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lowered its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in IDEX were worth $6,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEX by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,618,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,896,469,000 after buying an additional 110,061 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in IDEX by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,969,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $653,333,000 after buying an additional 208,643 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in IDEX by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,481,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,079,000 after buying an additional 213,946 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in IDEX by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,343,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,534,000 after buying an additional 130,388 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in IDEX by 340.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,007,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,657,000 after buying an additional 778,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

IEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on IDEX in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $234.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.40.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $236.37 on Wednesday. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $185.23 and a one year high of $238.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $712.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 38.23%.

In other IDEX news, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total transaction of $3,482,591.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total value of $151,437.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

