Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 3,568 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL cut its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,568 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $7,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.5% during the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 288,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.3% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 138,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,515,000 after purchasing an additional 9,455 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.2% during the third quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.71.

Shares of WFC opened at $51.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $27.28 and a 12-month high of $52.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.01.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 18.87%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

