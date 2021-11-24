Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 506 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL cut its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $5,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $5,392,039.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LLY opened at $261.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $142.61 and a one year high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, September 24th. Cowen upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.78.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.