Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Trims Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL cut its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,599 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $8,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 7,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 211.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 70,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after buying an additional 47,728 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,099,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 72,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after buying an additional 6,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 62,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.20.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $57.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $127.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.94, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $56.11 and a 1-year high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.88.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -81.67%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

