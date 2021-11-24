GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.35

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.35 and last traded at $3.45, with a volume of 2715912 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOCO. Barclays cut shares of GoHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James cut shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $13.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of GoHealth in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoHealth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.57.

The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.02.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). GoHealth had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 0.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Clinton P. Jones purchased 530,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,939,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOCO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in GoHealth in the second quarter worth $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in GoHealth by 41.6% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GoHealth in the third quarter worth $50,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in GoHealth in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in GoHealth in the third quarter worth $69,000. 28.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

