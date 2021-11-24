Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,226,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 523,934 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.14% of Gold Fields worth $10,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Gold Fields by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,883,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,860,000 after acquiring an additional 840,737 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,963,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,042,000 after buying an additional 1,130,041 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,432,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,348,000 after buying an additional 2,802,747 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,726,000. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 3,631,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,322,000 after buying an additional 503,433 shares in the last quarter. 30.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

GFI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Gold Fields from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

GFI opened at $10.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.60. Gold Fields Limited has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $12.52.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.