Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) was up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.85 and last traded at $8.64. Approximately 50,441 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,181,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.99.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOGL shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.65 and its 200 day moving average is $10.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.60.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 12.34%. As a group, analysts predict that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.62%. This is a positive change from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 14.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,953 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 74.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,829 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 377.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 225,810 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. 36.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

