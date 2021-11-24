Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 178,836 Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) by 404.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,836 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Harpoon Therapeutics worth $3,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,102,000. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 630,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,746,000 after buying an additional 197,271 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 704.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 104,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 91,656 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,255,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,419,000 after buying an additional 67,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 221.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 65,097 shares during the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HARP. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Harpoon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

NASDAQ:HARP opened at $6.66 on Wednesday. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $25.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.74.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.01. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.97% and a negative net margin of 397.64%. Research analysts predict that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Georgia Erbez purchased 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $83,430.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

