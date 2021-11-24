Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New $2.98 Million Investment in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 87,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,981,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of TaskUs as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TASK. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in TaskUs in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $342,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $342,000. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised TaskUs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TaskUs from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TaskUs from $43.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TaskUs in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.22.

NASDAQ TASK opened at $43.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. TaskUs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $85.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.78.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.23. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TaskUs, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TaskUs news, President Jaspar Weir sold 1,974,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $121,331,650.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fc Aggregator L.P. Bcp sold 8,127,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $499,377,070.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

