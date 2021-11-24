Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 164,741 Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) by 730.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,741 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Sasol were worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SSL. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sasol in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,204,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sasol by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 314,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 110,344 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sasol during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,520,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 769.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 88,065 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 333.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 60,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 46,825 shares during the period. 1.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sasol alerts:

Shares of SSL stock opened at $16.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.22. Sasol Limited has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $19.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Sasol Profile

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of liquid fuels, chemicals, and low-carbon electricity. It operates through following segments: Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, Performance Chemicals, and Group Functions. The Mining segment secures coal feedstock for the Southern African value chain, mainly for gasification, but also to generate electricity and steam.

Read More: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.