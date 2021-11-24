Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Position in AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) by 47.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,495 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of AVITA Medical worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AVITA Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AVITA Medical by 1,466.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 8,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $188,000. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVITA Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ RCEL opened at $14.67 on Wednesday. AVITA Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.30 and a 12-month high of $28.49. The company has a market cap of $365.65 million, a P/E ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.50.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. AVITA Medical had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 71.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AVITA Medical, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVITA Medical Company Profile

AVITA Medical, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform that enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. Its product RECELL system is a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of spray-on skin cells using a small sample of the patient’s own skin for the treatment of acute thermal burns.

