Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 33,557 Shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,557 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II were worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GPACU. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter worth approximately $5,779,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter worth approximately $4,925,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the second quarter worth approximately $4,259,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II by 270.0% in the second quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 202,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 148,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter valued at approximately $741,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPACU opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. Global Partner Acquisition Corp II has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.88.

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

