Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 580,089 Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 819,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 580,089 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.84% of Adverum Biotechnologies worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADVM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at $108,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at $164,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 7.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 428,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 31,267 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 349.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, Director James Paul Scopa sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $109,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADVM shares. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $14.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.72. The firm has a market cap of $198.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Adverum Biotechnologies Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

