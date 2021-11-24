Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,195 ($15.61). Gooch & Housego shares last traded at GBX 1,175 ($15.35), with a volume of 17,036 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £294.23 million and a P/E ratio of 94.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,273.17.

About Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH)

Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics/systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Aerospace & Defence, Life Sciences/Biophotonics, and Industrial segments.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Gooch & Housego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gooch & Housego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.