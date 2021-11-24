Goose Finance Trading Down 1.5% This Week (EGG)

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. Goose Finance has a total market cap of $621,813.51 and approximately $187,399.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goose Finance coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000630 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Goose Finance has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00045959 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00008806 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.93 or 0.00247164 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,648,324.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00045450 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.48 or 0.00086253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Goose Finance Profile

Goose Finance (EGG) is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial . Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling Goose Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goose Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goose Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

