Gordon S. Lee Sells 5,709 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.93, for a total transaction of $1,147,109.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gordon S. Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DoorDash alerts:

On Thursday, August 26th, Gordon S. Lee sold 4,838 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total transaction of $921,687.38.

NYSE DASH traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $184.93. 4,191,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,196,607. The company’s 50-day moving average is $210.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.02. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $110.13 and a one year high of $257.25. The company has a market capitalization of $63.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.23.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of DoorDash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in DoorDash by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.