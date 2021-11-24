Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.44 Million

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. Gourmet Galaxy has a market cap of $2.72 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gourmet Galaxy has traded up 142.3% against the US dollar. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001437 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00044688 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00009248 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.06 or 0.00248787 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.02 or 0.00087594 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Gourmet Galaxy Profile

Gourmet Galaxy (CRYPTO:GUM) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Buying and Selling Gourmet Galaxy

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gourmet Galaxy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gourmet Galaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

