Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) Major Shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara Purchases 201,685 Shares

Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara purchased 201,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,047,102.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Biocapital L.P. Samsara also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 15th, Biocapital L.P. Samsara purchased 2,300 shares of Graphite Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $28,727.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Biocapital L.P. Samsara purchased 45,400 shares of Graphite Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.22 per share, for a total transaction of $600,188.00.

On Friday, October 8th, Biocapital L.P. Samsara bought 75,000 shares of Graphite Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.12 per share, for a total transaction of $984,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Biocapital L.P. Samsara bought 61,475 shares of Graphite Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.83 per share, for a total transaction of $850,199.25.

Shares of NASDAQ GRPH traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.28. 7,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,068. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.98. Graphite Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $34.00.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Graphite Bio, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Graphite Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,518,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Graphite Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,975,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Graphite Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Graphite Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,219,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Graphite Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,126,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on GRPH. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Graphite Bio in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graphite Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Graphite Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

Graphite Bio Company Profile

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

