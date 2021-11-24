Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) Trading Up 3.8% This Week

Graphlinq Protocol (CURRENCY:GLQ) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 24th. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0351 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. Graphlinq Protocol has a total market cap of $11.94 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Graphlinq Protocol has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Graphlinq Protocol alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00045087 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00008449 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.11 or 0.00244419 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.49 or 0.00087453 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Graphlinq Protocol

GLQ is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphlinq Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graphlinq Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graphlinq Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graphlinq Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graphlinq Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.