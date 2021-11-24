Graviocoin (GIO) One Day Volume Tops $5,209.00

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 24th. Graviocoin has a total market cap of $3.46 million and approximately $5,209.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Graviocoin has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Graviocoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0480 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $219.92 or 0.00380856 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005757 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin (CRYPTO:GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

