Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $646.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) to post $646.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Gray Television’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $653.50 million and the lowest is $639.00 million. Gray Television reported sales of $792.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Gray Television will report full-year sales of $2.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.34 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gray Television.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.70). Gray Television had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 130,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 44,677 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Gray Television by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 13,633 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gray Television by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 86,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 8,967 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Gray Television by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 189,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 22,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Gray Television during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GTN opened at $21.74 on Wednesday. Gray Television has a fifty-two week low of $16.30 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

