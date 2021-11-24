Greenfield FTC Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Greenfield FTC Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 3.3% of Greenfield FTC Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Greenfield FTC Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,881,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,568,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,221 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 378,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,534,000 after purchasing an additional 111,753 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 123,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 107,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 26,064 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 180.6% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 25,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 16,093 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.33. 98,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,040,919. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $47.53 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.08.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.