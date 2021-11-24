Gregg Scarlett Purchases 10,000 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Stock

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) COO Gregg Scarlett purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
BLMN traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $19.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,609,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,462. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.97 and a 200-day moving average of $25.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $32.81.
Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 219.10%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLMN. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.50 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.27.
Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile
Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.
See Also: What is Blockchain?
Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.