Gregg Scarlett Purchases 10,000 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Stock

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) COO Gregg Scarlett purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

BLMN traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $19.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,609,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,462. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.97 and a 200-day moving average of $25.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $32.81.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 219.10%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 421.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,044.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter valued at about $52,000.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLMN. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.50 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.27.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

