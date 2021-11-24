Gregory T. Lucier Sells 5,068 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 5,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total transaction of $645,409.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CTLT traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.10. The company had a trading volume of 10,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,786. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.87 and a 1-year high of $142.64. The stock has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.32.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 14.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 10.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,632,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,902 shares during the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Catalent in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,074,000. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in Catalent by 45,023.8% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 955,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,599,000 after buying an additional 953,153 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Catalent in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,782,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Catalent by 136.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,347,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,324,000 after buying an additional 778,781 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.89.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

