Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Griffin Mining Limited (LON:GFM)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 101.17 ($1.32). Griffin Mining shares last traded at GBX 97.20 ($1.27), with a volume of 202,298 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Griffin Mining from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 175 ($2.29) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of £169.08 million and a P/E ratio of 10.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 91.79.

In other Griffin Mining news, insider Adam Usdan sold 84,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.28), for a total transaction of £83,231.40 ($108,742.36).

About Griffin Mining (LON:GFM)

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

