Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $118.51 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) will report $118.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Grindrod Shipping’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $118.39 million and the highest estimate coming in at $118.63 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grindrod Shipping will report full-year sales of $389.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $364.64 million to $414.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $353.12 million, with estimates ranging from $323.35 million to $382.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Grindrod Shipping.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.19.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grindrod Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Grindrod Shipping in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

GRIN stock opened at $14.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Grindrod Shipping has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $19.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.37%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GRIN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Grindrod Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,475,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Grindrod Shipping by 160.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 334,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 206,238 shares during the last quarter. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in Grindrod Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,542,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grindrod Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,243,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Grindrod Shipping by 254,963.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 56,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

Grindrod Shipping Company Profile

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

