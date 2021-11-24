Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Shares Gap Down to $23.90

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.90, but opened at $23.10. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $23.10, with a volume of 10 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.46.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Grupo Simec by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Grupo Simec during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Simec during the 3rd quarter worth $296,000. 0.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM)

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.

