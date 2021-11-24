Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Shares Gap Down to $23.90

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.90, but opened at $23.10. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $23.10, with a volume of 10 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.46.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Grupo Simec by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Grupo Simec during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Simec during the 3rd quarter worth $296,000. 0.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.

