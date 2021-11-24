Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Trading Down 4%

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) shares were down 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.39 and last traded at $9.44. Approximately 62,382 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,664,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.47. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 6.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 31,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 82,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

