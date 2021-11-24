Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)

Research analysts at Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) in a research note issued on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RVLV. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley raised their price target on Revolve Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Revolve Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.77.

Revolve Group stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.74. 509,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,779. Revolve Group has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $89.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 68.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.46.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marc D. Stolzman sold 3,618 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $302,139.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 30,546 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $1,738,067.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,998,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,057,712 shares of company stock valued at $72,006,701 in the last three months. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 36.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 10.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

