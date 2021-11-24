Gulden Price Tops $0.0179 on Exchanges (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 24th. Gulden has a market capitalization of $9.96 million and approximately $96,692.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gulden coin can now be bought for about $0.0179 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gulden has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.41 or 0.00367308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005847 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Gulden Profile

Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 555,929,968 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official website is gulden.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

