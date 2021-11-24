H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Research analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HLUYY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.84.

Shares of OTCMKTS HLUYY opened at $25.77 on Wednesday. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 52-week low of $25.77 and a 52-week high of $43.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.36 and a 200-day moving average of $29.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, and market of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Unites States of America, and International Markets. Its product portfolio targets the following diseases: Alzheimer’s, depression, Parkinson’s, Schizophrenia, alcohol dependence, anxiety, bipolar disorder, epilepsy, and Huntington’s.

