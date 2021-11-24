H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.95

H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.95 and traded as low as $1.82. H2O Innovation shares last traded at $1.84, with a volume of 14,425 shares changing hands.

HEOFF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on H2O Innovation in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on H2O Innovation from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on H2O Innovation from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $162.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.35 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.93.

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. H2O Innovation had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $28.66 million for the quarter.

H2O Innovation Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HEOFF)

H2O Innovation, Inc engages in the design and provision of water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. It operates through the following segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products and Operation and Maintenance Services. The Water Technologies and Services segment includes water and wastewater projects and services.

