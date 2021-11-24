Hacken Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.24 Million (HAI)

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. One Hacken Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000289 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Hacken Token has traded down 15% against the dollar. Hacken Token has a market capitalization of $76.27 million and approximately $4.24 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hacken Token alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.96 or 0.00067479 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00071467 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.48 or 0.00087439 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,290.22 or 0.07431223 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,907.46 or 1.00303259 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Hacken Token Profile

Hacken Token was first traded on April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 457,306,929 coins. Hacken Token’s official website is hacken.ai . Hacken Token’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Hacken Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hacken Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hacken Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hacken Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hacken Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.